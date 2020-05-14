HydraCell water activated fuel cell

The HydraCell Power Cube provides instant power for light and charging by simply adding saltwater. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the HydraCell available from Kickstarter. Features of Hyderocell include :

– Instantly produces power simply by adding salt water

– Charges 5 to 10 phones on a single set of charge plates

– Provides 50 (high light mode) to 100 (low light mode) hours of light using the HydraCell Accessory Light on a single set of replaceable charge plates.

– The HydraCell Cube is also eco friendly – the waste produced is totally biodegradable

– The HydraCell itself is made from recyclable plastic.

“In times of emergency, the HydraCell Cube is designed to work anywhere by simply adding saltwater. Powerlines taken out by a windstorm? Backpacking or camping off the grid? Prepping your bunker for the all-to-certain dissolution of society as we know it? Introducing the HydraCell Cube, the first practical water-activated fuel cell.”

For more information and full specifications on the HydraCell jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals