Humble Bundle Will Become A Subscription Service

Gamers who don’t like the idea of paying full price for video games have likely heard or even bought into Humble Choice. This is a pay-what-you-want type service where depending on how much you paid, you get access to a certain number of games. Your payments also go towards charities and to the developers.

The company behind the service has recently announced a change in its business model. It will now be moving to a subscription service. It will no longer offer users tiers, but will instead make everything more equal, priced at $12 a month and everyone will have access to the same number of games and features.

It does make sense for the company since it encourages users to keep paying as opposed to just making one-time purchases. But the bad news is that due to a shift to the new subscription system, the company will be launching a new launcher app that will not be compatible with macOS or Linux.

So starting February 1st, 2022, those on macOS and Linux computers will no longer be able to access the DRM-free games. Gamers on these platforms will have until the 31st of January to download the games so that they can keep them as part of their personal collection. After that, they will no longer be able to access these.

Source Ubergizmo

