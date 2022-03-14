Hulu + Live TV Subscribers Now Have Unlimited DVR For Free

The prices of streaming services have been going up over the years. It happens as companies need to pay more to maintain their services as more users subscribe, plus they are also investing in a lot of original content and also have to pay for licensing fees for other shows in their catalog. That all costs money.

As for Hulu, in an effort to help make their subscriptions feel more worth it for the customer, the company has announced that those who are subscribed to Hulu + Live TV will now be getting a free upgrade of unlimited DVR storage. This upgrade will not come at an additional cost, making the subscription a bit more value for money, especially for those who take advantage of this feature.

Hulu isn’t the only one offering users these features. DirecTV started to include unlimited DVR in their plans earlier in the year, and other platforms like YouTube TV have a similar offering priced slightly cheaper, although since both platforms do have different types of content, price isn’t necessarily the best way to judge which is “better” for users.

Other streaming services like Netflix have started to offer mobile games as part of their subscription to help make the service more worthy in their case.

Source and Ubergizmo

Image Credit Hulu

