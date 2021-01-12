HP’s New Envy 14 Laptop Can Last 16.5 Hours

Laptops need to find a balance between power and long battery life. If you’re leaning more towards a laptop that has amazing battery life, then you might want to check out HP’s latest offering, the HP Envy 14. This is the company’s newest laptop, unveiled ahead of CES 2021.

While the HP Envy 14 might look pretty typical on the outside, under the hood the laptop has a massive battery that the company claims will last up to 16.5 hours on a single charge! That’s pretty impressive, especially for those who move around a lot and don’t have access to a power outlet.

The HP Envy 14 will be powered by Intel’s 11th gen Core processor and will also be configurable with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, so you should be able to do some decent gaming on it. It has 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, support for WiFi 6, a built-in webcam with a physical shutter, and a fingerprint reader for security.

It will also have features like an AI Noise Removal tool that cuts out background noise while you’re making a video or voice call. And an Enhanced Lighting feature that will help illuminate users better during video calls. The new HP Envy 14 will be priced starting at $999 and will be available in February.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals