HP Launches New Envy Laptops

If you’re in the market for a brand new laptop, then you might be happy to learn that HP has announced a refresh of its Envy lineup recently. This includes the HP Envy 17 and the HP x360 15, with the former being the more expensive, while the latter is aimed more towards those who prefer a more hybrid design.

The HP Envy 17, is more of a traditional laptop but with a 17.3-inch display. It also has an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and can be upgraded to a 1TB PCIe SSD and 32GB of RAM. The price starts at $1,000.

The HP x360 15 features a display that can be flipped to the back to let the laptop double as a tablet. It is offered with either an AMD processor, priced starting at $700, or an Intel processor priced starting at $900. There is also a 4K display and it uses an NVIDIA MX450 GPU, so this might be a very good laptop for gaming. At least to start with.

Both of these new HP laptops are available for pre-order on HP’s website and are expected to begin shipping out to customers at some time in April.

Source Ubergizmo

