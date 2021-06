How to use WiFi calling on your iPhone

WiFi calling on your iPhone is a really useful feature, it is very easy to setup and once it has been setup it is easy to use when you need it. It is designed to work automatically when you need it and make sure you can receive and make calls over WiFi when there are issues with cellular signals.

This is a great feature when you are in areas without the best cellular or mobile signal but when you have access to WiFi. It can be used to make and receive calls over WiFi when you would not normally be able to because of a low or no cellular signal

How do I setup WiFi calling on my iPhone?

In order for you to be able to use WiFi calling on your device you will need to enable the feature. To do this you need to go to Settings > Phone > WiFi Calling and then toggle the switch to on.

That is it, the feature is no setup and your iPhone and your phone will now be able to make and receive calls over WiFi when you are connected to it.

There are no charges for WiFi calling on your iPhone and it can come in handy when you have a low signal or no signal on your provider network, but still have access to WiFi.

This can also be handy if you need to make emergency calls. You iPhone will automatically make them over cellular if you have a signal from your carrier. If you have WiFi calling enabled and no signal, it will make the calls over WiFi.

How do I enable other devices for WiFi calling?

You can also add more than one device to make calls over WiFi, for example you could also make calls using your iPhone on your iPad or Mac.

This is another feature that is easy to enable. On your iPhone you need to to Settings > Phone > WiFi Calling, then select Calls on other devices. You can then select the device you want to add to use WiFi calling on.

If you want to receive calls on one of these devices, you will need to change some settings in FaceTime on this device. To do this you need to go to Settings > FaceTime > Calls from iPhone and toggle the switch to on. You will not be able to make and receive calls on your additional device.

WiFi calling on iPhone and other devices is a handy feature, especially if you are traveling and end up in a place where your mobile carrier has a low or poor signal. You can find out more information about using WiFi calling on your device over at Apple at the link below.

We hope you will find this guide useful and if you have any questions about how to get this feature working on your iPhone or other devices, please leave a comment below and we will try and answer it as best we can.

