As well as creating the amazing ChatGPT AI service that is taking the world by storm and which is being integrated into many online services, applications and websites. OpenAI has also been developing its artificial intelligent powered image creator in the form of DALL·E a system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language.

Simply type in a description of what you would like DALL·E to create and, in seconds, you will see the results, whether you would like a koala bear playing basketball or a polar bear playing the bass guitar. Check out the video below for a quick overview AI image creator provided by OpenAI.

What does the name DALL·E stand for

The name DALL·E was created by the OpenAI team using a combination of the artist Salvador Dalí and Pixar’s WALL-E, and was first introduced back in January 2021. DALL·E represents a major advancement in AI’s ability to understand and interpret language to create visual content, and it has potential uses in a wide range of fields, from art and design to advertising and entertainment.

How to use DALL·E the Chat GPT image creator

Can make realistic and context-aware edits, including inserting, removing, or retouching specific sections of an image from a natural language description. It can also take an image and make novel and creative variations of it inspired by the original. Watch the tutorial video below to learn more about how it can be used, or jump over to the official website to sign up and start using the AI image creator yourself. It’s very easy-to-use.

Features of DALL·E 2

The AI can create original, realistic images and art from a text description. It can combine concepts, attributes, and styles.

DALL·E 2 can expand images beyond what’s in the original canvas, creating expansive new compositions.

Make realistic edits to existing images from a natural language caption. It can add and remove elements while taking shadows, reflections, and textures into account.

Take an image and create different variations of it inspired by the original.

How much does DALL·E cost

Once you sign up for an account, you will receive 15 free credits each month. Although free credits don’t roll over, so they’ll expire a month after they were granted. A credit can be used for one DALL·E request to generate images through a text prompt, an edit request, or a variation request.

starting from $15 for 115 credits – capable of generating 115 images or alterations

If you’re interested in purchasing more credits for the artificial intelligent image creation system to build images, you can purchase from 115 credits for $15, 230 credits are $30 and 2070 credits are $270 for example. Although you can pick any quantity from a minimum of 115 up to a maximum of 11,500 credits to $1500 at the writing of this article.

DALL·E copyright

Subject to the Content Policy and Terms, you own the images you create with DALL·E , including the right to reprint, sell, and merchandise – regardless of whether an image was generated through a free or paid credit.

How does DALL·E work?

In its simplest terms, DALL·E transforms language inputs into images. It can create plausible images of things that do not exist by interpreting and combining the descriptions provided. For example, you could provide a description like “a two-story pink house shaped like a shoe” or “an armchair in the style of avocado toast,” and DALL·E would generate unique images corresponding to those prompts.

DALL·E was trained by learning the relationship between images and the text used to describe them. DALL·E works by applying the principles of GPT, the OpenAI transformer-based language model, to generating images. The key underlying technology is a variant of a type of artificial intelligence model known as a transformer, which is especially good at handling sequential data. It uses a process called diffusion, starting with a pattern of random dots and gradually building a pattern towards the final output and finished artwork.

– Training: Just as GPT learns to generate human-like text by studying a large corpus of internet text, DALL·E is trained by learning from a large amount of image and text data. However, DALL·E specifically learns to associate textual descriptions with images.

– Input: Once trained, you can give DALL·E a textual prompt.

– Interpretation and Generation: DALL·E interprets this prompt and generates a corresponding image. This is done by sampling from the probabilistic distribution of potential images that DALL·E’s training has associated with similar descriptions.

– Output: DALL·E then outputs a unique image that matches the prompt. Because of the probabilistic nature of the model, the same prompt can lead to slightly different images on each generation attempt.

The impressive thing about DALL·E is its ability to combine unrelated concepts into coherent images, demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of both the objects described and the conventions of the visual world. It is worth mentioning and remembering that even though DALL·E can create impressive images, it doesn’t “understand” the prompts in the way humans do. Its creations are the result of learned patterns in the data it was trained on, rather than any sort of conscious creativity or comprehension.



