How to unlock your iPhone to use with another carrier

If you want to switch from one mobile carrier to another then you will need to unlock your iPhone to use with the new carrier.This will need to be done if you have purchased your handset through a contract with your current carrier.

If you have purchased your iPhone outright without a contract direct from Apple or another retailer, then the device should be unlocked and you should be able to switch to the new carrier easily.

How do you unlock your iPhone to use with a new carrier?

If your iPhone is locked to a mobile network then the only way you can unlock your handset form the carrier it to contact them. You will need to request that they will unlock your device so that you can use with with either another carrier or additional carriers.

Whether or not they will unlock your handset depends on whether you have met the obligations of the contract your signed with them. This will usually include paying off any outstanding balance on your device. They should then unlock the device, it can take a couple of days with some carriers.

How do you setup your unlocked iPhone with a new carrier?

Once your iPhone has been unlocked this is easy to setup with the new carrier. What you need to do is remove your old SIM card from your device and replace it with the new one.

Wait a couple of minutes for the device to activate and your new SIM card will be activated, you can now make and receive calls with the new carrier and also send texts and use data etc.

How do I remove the existing carrier without a new SIM card?

If you are looking to remove the existing carrier from your iPhone without a new SIM card, then this can be done by restoring your device. You may want to do this if your are giving your iPhone to someone else or you may want to use it without a SIM card.

The first thing you need to do is backup your iPhone and then you will need to erase it, you can find out how to do that here. Once it has been erased you can either restore it so you can use it your self without a SIM card or if you want to give it to someone else you can just skip the restore part. The person who you give the iPhone to will then be able to set it up as a new device.

We hope you will find this guide on how to unlock your iPhone with a new carrier useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

