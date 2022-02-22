Uninstall apps from your Mac and MacBook the correct way

If you have just purchased one of Apple’s new MacBook laptops or desktop Mac computers and I wondering the best way to remove installed applications. This quick guide will show you how to uninstall apps on Mac the correct way, making sure no further issues occur after its removal. If you have transitioned from a Windows machine or are new to the MacOS operating system, you will be pleased to know that Apple makes it even easier to uninstall apps from your Mac when compared to Windows machines.

Before we start one thing to mention, but you are probably already aware of. Is that when you uninstall an app from your Mac it will be removed permanently and any data within the app will be lost. However, if you have saved your documents to iCloud or similar, these will remain. Allowing you to reinstall the application at a later date if needed or to correct any issues. Although once the application has been successfully uninstalled, you may not be able to open documents you created with this application because of specific file endings being associated with the program.

App location on macOS

The Apple macOS operating system stores all its installed Mac apps in a handy “Application” folder accessible from the bottom right-hand corner of your Mac screen, a few icons to the left from the “Bin” icon. As you mouse over the icons in the menu bar the correct folder a text bubble labelled “Applications” will appear. Simply click on it to open a window showing all your currently installed Mac apps.

1. Delete an App from your Mac

Mouseover the application you would like to delete and long left press the mouse button on its icon to drag the application icon to the “Bin” icon located in the bottom right hand corner of the Menu Bar by default. Once over the trash Bin icon lift your finger from the mouse button and the application will drop into the Bin and be removed from your system. But not until you empty the Bin will the application be fully removed. After you have emptied the Bin you can no longer restore an application to its previous location.

2. Using finder to uninstall apps

Another way to remove apps on your Mac is using Finder. Once again to go to the Applications folder within Finder and locate the application you would like to delete from your Mac. You can also use the Mac Spotlight search facility to find the app directly. Type in its name and then press and hold the Command key while double-clicking the app in Spotlight, this will take you directly to the location of the application in Finder. Once you have found the app you would like to delete simply drag it to the Bin as before.

Apple may ask you to enter your username and password to confirm the deletion of the application, this is just the name and password of the administration account and is probably the same details as you enter to log into your Mac. If you have one of the latest Apple computers you will be able to complete this using the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. Once again if you have deleted the wrong application and would like to restore the application from the Bin before it has been emptied, simply opening the Bin folder right clicking your mouse button on the app, and choosing “Put back” to restore the application to its original location.

3. Using Launchpad

The final method you can use to delete and uninstall applications on your Mac computer is using the Launchpad. Opening launchpad will provide a view of all your installed applications. Long pressing on any icon will start the well-known Apple icon shake, and small circles with “x” in them will appear in the top left corner on some of the icons, allowing you to simply click it to uninstall. If the icon doesn’t have a small circle with an “x” in it, simply drag the icon to your “Bin” as before.

If you are still experiencing problems deleting applications from your Mac computer you can always try contacting the app’s creators or contacting Apple Support directly. If you do inadvertently uninstall an application from your Mac you can always reinstall it by visiting the official Apple App store or developer website.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals