How to scan a QR code on your iPhone, iPad Or iPod Touch

If you want to scan a QR code with your iPhone, Apple has this handy feature built into the device and it can easily be accessed from the camera on your iPhone. This will allow you to automatically scan a QR code on your device.

A QR code is basically a 2D barcode that can be rear by smartphones and other devices with built in cameras. Once the QR code is scanned it will then take you to a website or launch specific feature in an app.

Many companies use this feature on physical products, you can scan a QR code on their product and then be taken directly to their website.

How do I scan a QR code with my iPhone?

To scan a Qr code on your iPhone follow the simple steps below.

Open the Camera application on your iPhone. Point the rear facing camera at the QR code that you want to scan on your device. Hold the camera so that the QR code appears on the display of the iPhone. The camera should automatically recognize the QR code. You will then get a notification asking if you want to open a website or perform an action. Click on the notification and you will be taken to the website on your device.

This is a really handy feature for the iPhone and it will also work in exactly the same way on the iPad and the iPod Touch.

This is a really handy feature for the iPhone and it will also work in exactly the same way on the iPad and the iPod Touch.

