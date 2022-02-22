How to record a phone call on the iPhone

There are times when you may want to record a phone call on the iPhone, this can be done legally with the consent of both parties. You should not record a call on your phone without the other person’s consent.

If you record a telephone call without the other person’s consent then you could be breaking the law and could face legal action. It is always important when you are recording a call to let the other person know that the call is being recorded.

How do I record a phone call on the iPhone?

Due to the privacy features that Apple puts on its devices, there is no easy way to record a phone call on the iPhone without using a third-party method. Apple does this to protect your privacy and other people’s privacy on their smartphones.

The easiest way to record a call on your phone is with a third-party recording device and your phone on speakerphone.

To do this on your iPhone, get a third-party recording device like a digital recorder and then make a phone call via speakerphone. Now let the person you are calling know that you intend to record the telephone call on your device.

Once you have received their consent, you can start recording, once you have started recording, it may be a good idea to get them to confirm that they have given consent for the call being recorded. This will provide proof that you have the other person’s permission to record their call, should this come into question in the future.

What apps can I use to record a call on my Phone?

The apps that can record calls on the iPhone are limited this is due to Apple’s Privacy restrictions on their devices.

There is a way that you can record telephone calls using Google Voice, this app comes with the option to record incoming calls. You will need to download the Google Voice app and set up a free account to use this feature.

To record incoming calls on Google Voice, you need to go to Settings > Calls > Incoming call options on your device and then select the Record call feature. It will then automatically record any incoming calls that you get.

These settings can either be changed within the app on your iPhone or from voice.google.com. It is important that you let anyone who calls you know that you are recording the telephone call.

Another app that you could use to record a phone call on your iPhone is called Rev call recorder, the app is available for free, although they do offer some paid options and features.

The company offers to transcribe your calls and the calls are routed through their servers, as with the other calls, you must notify the other person you are on the call with that the telephone call is being recorded.

Recording telephone calls can be a useful feature, this can be a great way to record a telephone meeting where you are discussing information that you may want to refer to in the future. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Andrea Piacquadio

