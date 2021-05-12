If you want to easily erase your iPhone or iPad, there are a number of things that you need to do in order for the process to be completed properly.

The first thing that you should do before your erase your iPhone or iPad is to backup your device, this can be done by going to Settings > Click your name > iCloud > iCloud Backup> Back Up Now.

It is recommended that you sign out of iCloud and your iTunes and app store accounts and turn of your Find My app.

You will then need to go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings, you may then need to enter your passcode if you are using one and then click Erase Now.

It will take a few minutes for your iPhone or iPad to reset, you can then choose what to do with the device, it can either be setup as a new device or restored from a backup.

You can find out more information on how to erase your iPhone or iPad over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

