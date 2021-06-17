How to quickly easily erase an iPhone or iPad

If you want to easily and quickly erase or reset an iPhone or iPad, there are a number of things that you need to do in order for the process to be completed properly.

It is a good idea to do this if you are giving your iPhone to someone else or if you are selling the device. By following these steps you will ensure that the next person who has your iPhone will be able to set it up like a new device without any issues.

The first thing that you should do before your erase your iPhone or iPad is to backup your device, this can be done by going to Settings > Click your name > iCloud > iCloud Backup> Back Up Now. It is is important that you take a backup of your device as this gives you the option to restore it should you need to in the future.

It is recommended that you sign out of iCloud and your iTunes and app store accounts and turn of your Find My app. These are important steps that should be followed to make sure that your accounts are removed from the device before its is erased.

You will then need to go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings, you may then need to enter your passcode if you are using one and then click Erase Now.

It will take a few minutes for your iPhone or iPad to reset, you can then choose what to do with the device, it can either be setup as a new device or restored from a backup.

If you intend to give your iPhone to someone else or to sell it then you should choose the ‘Setup as a new device’ option. What this does is basically return the device to a factory state without any content or settings. The next person who has your device will then be able to set it up in exactly the same way you

You can find out more information on how to quickly erase or reset an iPhone or iPad over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals