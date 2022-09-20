How to make your iPhone faster and speed it up

Is your iPhone running slow? This guide is designed to help your speed up your iPhone and make it faster, there are a number of things that could be slowing your iPhone down.

We recently showed you how to speed up your iPad and now it is time to look at some handy tips to speed up your iPhone. Some of these tips may work better than others, although if you use as many as possible combined, then they should speed up your device.

Restart your iPhone and shut down all of your apps

One of the easiest and quickest ways to speed up your iPhone is to restart your devices, before you do this it is a good idea to close all of the apps on your handset.

The way you do this will depend on the type of iPhone you have, if you have an iPhone with a Home Button, like the iPhone SE, press the Home Button twice until all of the open apps are then shown on your iPhone. Then swipe these apps up on the iPhone screen and they will be closed down.

If you have an iPhone without a Home Button like the iPhone 13, swipe up from the bottom of your display and you will then see the open apps. Swipe up on each app until they are also closed down.

Once you have closed all of the apps on your iPhone, you can then shut down your iPhone and restart it, this may help speed up your device.

Update your iPhone to the latest software version

Another way that you can make your iPhone faster is by installing the latest version of Apple’s iOS software on your device. You can check if you have the latest software by going to Settings > General > Software update, you will then be shown if an update is available.

If an update is available on your device it is recommended that you install the latest version of iOS as this may help to speed up your iPhone.

To install the latest version of iOS go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and install, this will install the latest software and may help speed up your device.

Clear the cookies and cache in the Safari browser

Every time we visit a website in Safari on the iPhone, a cookie and some files are stored on the iPhone. One way that you may be able to speed up your device is by deleting these cookies and the cache on your device.

To clear the cookies and cache in Safari, go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data and then select Clear.

This will clear everything from the Safari browser on your iPhone, when you visit one of your websites again you will need to log back in.

Turn off Location Services and Background App Refresh and more

There are a number of other things that may be slowing your iPhone down, things as Location Services and Background App Refresh.

To turn off Location Services in your iPhone go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services, you can then select which apps you want to use this feature or turn it off completely.

Some apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps and other will need this turned on to function, so it is better to just turn this feature off for the majority of the apps that do not need it, rather than turning it off completely.

To turn this feature off for individual apps go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services and then select the app you want and select Never. This will ensure that the specific apps do not use this feature.

Another way to make your iPhone faster is with Background App Refresh, this can be done by going to Settings > General > BackGround App Refresh, you can then choose to turn this feature off for all apps or for individual apps.

Notifications are another thing that may be slowing your iPhone down, you can either turn this off completely or for each individual app.

To turn off notifications on the iPhone go to Settings > Notifications and then select the apps that you want to turn notifications off for. This should also help you cut down on the number of notifications you receive on your iPhone.

We hope that you find this guide helpful and hope that it will help you speed up and make your iPhone faster. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know. This guide was written based on the current version of iOS which is iOS 16 at the time of writing. You can find out more tips over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Jeremy Bezanger



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals