How to lock WhatsApp on iPhone

If you want to make sure that nobody can access your WhatsApp on your iPhone, then you can lock it and add Apple’s Face ID and a passcode to the app. This allows you to lock Whatsapp on the iPhone after every time you use it.

It is simple to set up the lock WhatsApp feature on the Phone, this adds another layer of security to your WhatsApp app. To lock WhatsApp on the iPhone you will first need to set this feature up, you can find out details on how to do this below.

How do I set up Face ID with WhatsApp?

The best way to lock your WhatsApp app on your device is to setup FaceID, this means that when you access the app it will automatically unlock. This works in exactly the same way your iPhone unlocks using Face ID.

To turn this feature on go to the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and then select Settings then go to Account and then Privacy, now select Screen Lock, and then turn the toggle on for Require Face ID.

Every time you open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone it will use Face ID to unlock your device, if your Face ID doesn’t work, you will then be prompted to enter the passcode for your iPhone.

How do I turn Face ID off for WhatsApp?

If you want to turn this feature off on WhatsApp then there are two ways you can do this, you can follow the method above or you can turn it off from the Settings menu on your iPhone.

To turn Face ID off for WhatsApp via the Settings menu you need to go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode you will then be prompted to input your Passcode. Once this is done select Other Apps and then select WhatsApp from the list, you can then turn the toggle off and you will be able to access WhatsApp again without having to use Face ID or a passcode

That’s it, a pretty simple way to add an extra layer of protection to WhatsApp on your iPhone. We hope you find this guide useful, if you have any tips or questions, please leave a comment below.

Image Credit: Anton

