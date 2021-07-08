How to hide your number on Android devices

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your number on Android devices.

We recently covered how to hide your number on the iPhone, if you want to hide your number on Android, things are slightly different.

How do you hide your number on Android?

There are two ways to hide your number on your Android phone, you can either do it permanently so that any outgoing calls you make do not give out your number or you can do it for each call.

How do you hide your number permanently?

On you Android device click on the Phone icon and on the menu at the top right click Settings from the drop down menu on your device. Then go to Calls on your handset, then Additional Settings, you will then see Caller ID, click on this and select Hide Number. Once this setting has been changed any outgoing calls you make from your device will no longer show you mobile number the other end.

How do I hide my number for one off calls?

If you are in the USA then the simplest way to hide your telephone number when making a call is to add *67 to the start of your number.

So for an example you want to call Google support in the USA, their telephone number 1-855-836-1987, to dial this number without giving out your number you need to dial *67 1-855-836-1987. That is it pretty simple and this works on any Android device.

If you are in the UK and want to block your number from being given out on individual calls then you need to put 141 in front of the number you are calling. This works for the iPhone, Android and for land line calls in the UK.

We hope you will find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

