How to hide apps on your iPhone

If you iPhone Home Screen and other pages are crowded with apps that you only use occasionally then you can hide these apps on your iPhone, this works on devices with iOS 14 and above.

Apple’s iOS 14 which launched last year made it easier for you to hide apps on your iPhone and this article will show you how you can do that on your device. There are a number of ways that you can hide various apps on your iPhone, you can hide a single app or a page of apps on the iPhone.

How do I hide a single app on the iPhone?

To hide a single app on you will need to use a long press on the app until the menu pictured above is displayed. There are a number of options on the menu, you will see the option to ‘Remove App’ highlighted in Red.

Select ‘Remove App’ from the menu, you are then given two options Delete App or ‘Remove from Home Screen. The one you need to select is ‘Remove from Home Screen’

Once you have selected ‘Remove from Home Screen, your app will disappear from the Home Screen on your iPhone. As you can see it is very easy to remove an app from the home screen on your iPhone without deleting the app so what you can use it whenever you want.

Where has my app gone and how do I find it?

The app that you removed from the Home Screen is still on your device, it is now stored in the App Library on your iPhone.

There are a number of ways that you can easily locate the app on your device, you can use the search feature when you swipe right on your iPhone. Just type in the name of the app, in this case ‘Google Maps’ and it will appear, you can then click it an launch the app.

You can also find it on the app Library on your iPhone, swipe left on your device until you pass all your pages of apps, the final page is the App Library. You can either look for the app in their, or again search and it will appear at the top.

How do I hide a page of apps on my iPhone?

If you want to hide more than one app on your iPhone, you can hide a whole page of apps on your handset, this can easily be done and also easily restored if you want to get the page back.

To hide a page of applications on your iPhone swipe to the page you would like to hide, then press a part of the page with no apps until the apps start to jiggle on the display. You will then see the minus sign next to the apps and some dots at the bottom of the display.

Press the dots at the bottom of the display and the page menu will appear, you can then untick the page that you want to hide on your iPhone. The page will then be hidden but the apps will still be accessible from the app Library.

How do I get my hidden page of apps back?

Click on any part of your iPhone home screen until the apps start to jiggle and they display the minus sign, you will then be taken to the page menu. Tick the page that you would like to display on your iPhones home screen and it will be restored.

That’s it, an easy way to hide single apps and also pages of apps on your iPhone, we hope you find this guide helpful and useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

