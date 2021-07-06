How to delete an album on your iPhone or iPad

If you have lots of photos on your iPhone and want to tidy things up then our handy guide will show your how to delete and album on your iPhone.

The photos apps on the iPhone has a number of albums setup by default, you can also setup your own albums on your device, this also works on the iPad in the exact same way.

How do I delete an album on my iPhone?

The first thing you need to do is open the photos app on your iPhone or iPad and then go to the menu at the bottom of the device. There you will see Library, For You, Albums, Search, at the bottom, you need to select Albums from the bottom menu.

Once you have selected Albums from the menu it will show you all of the various albums on your iPhone or iPad that you have organized your photos in. For this example we have setup an album called ‘ Test Album‘, this is the one we are going to delete on our iPhone.

To delete the album you need to now press ‘See All‘ this will show you all of the albums that are on your device, the next thing you need to do is press Edit at the top right of the iPhones display.

Once this has done the albums that can be deleted will show a minus in a red circle on each album. You need to click this red minus and you will then be asked if you want to delete that album on your device.

Click ‘Delete Album’ and it will be removed from your iPhone or iPad. Then click Done at the top right hand corner and you are done, the album you wanted to delete has now been removed.

That’s it you have managed to delete the album from your iPhone or iPad. We hope you have found this article useful, if you have any questions, or comments, please let us know in the comments below. You can find out more details about the photos app on the iPhone over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

