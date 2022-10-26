There are times when you may want to clear the history on the iPhone, there are a number of reasons why you may want to do this.

You may want to try and speed up your browser by getting rid of all the cookies stored on your device, or you would like to clear the search history on your iPhone.

This guide will show you how to clear the history on your iPhone so it does not show what websites you have been using. It will also get rid of all of the cookies and search history stored on your device. All of your search information and the websites you have visited are stored in Apple’s Safari browser unless you are using a third-party browser on your iPhone.

How do you clear your iPhone history in Safari?

To clear your browsing and search history on Apple’s Safari you need to open the Settings app on your device.

Once you have selected Settings you then need to scroll down and select Safari, you will then be shown a further menu and you need to select Clear History and Website Data.

You now need to select Clear History and Data from the menu and this will delete all of your search history, browsing history, cookies, and data from Apple’s Safari browser. That’s it, all of the previous browsing history and Search History has now been removed from Safari.

If you do not want to delete all of your search history in Safari you can choose to do it for a specific period of time or for an individual website.

How do you clear the history for a specific time?

If you want to clear your search history and browsing history for the last hour, today, the last week and more these are options that you can use on your device.

To do this open the Safari browser on the iPhone and then select History from the menu at the top, at the bottom of the menu you will see Clear, click this and you will be given some more options.

When you press Clear on your iPhone, you can then choose to clear the history on your iPhone for a specific time period.

The options are All time, Today and Yesterday, and Today and the Last Hour, select the one you would like, and the history for that time period will be removed.

How do you clear the history for individual websites?

If you do not want to clear all of the History in Safari for all of the websites you have visited you can clear it for individual websites.

This is easy to do on the iPhone, to do this open the Safari app on your iPhone and then select the Bookmarks icon and then select History.

You will then see a list of websites that you have visited on your iPhone, select the website you want to delete the history for, and then swipe left. You will then be given the option to delete all of the History for that specific website on your iPhone. Click delete and the History for that website will be removed from your device.

We hope that you will find this guide useful, you can find out more information about clearing the history on your iPhone over at Apple’s website. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

