How to clear the cache on your iPhone or iPad

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or iPad is a great way to speed things up on your device, this can easily be done on your device.

There are two way you can do this, either in your browser on your iPhone or iPad or on the various apps on your device. You can follow the instructions below to easily clear the cache on your iPhone or iPad.

How do I clear the cache on the iPhone or iPad?

This method will clear the cache in Safari on your iPhone or iPad, it will also clear all of the cookies on your device. This may help you speed up your browsing on your device in Safari. Once you clear all the cache you will need to input your passwords again on any websites as you will be signed out.

Go to Settings in your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down to Safari and Select it. Click on Clear History and Website Data on your device. A popup will appear, clock Clear History and Data.

That’s it all of your browsing history will be cleared in Safari and you will need to login again to any websites, hopefully this should speed things up for your on your device when you are using the Safari browser.

How do I clear cache from other apps on my iPhone or iPad?

Another way to possibly speed things up on your device is clear the cache on individual apps that you no longer use, these apps can take up quite a bit of space with their documents and data and also possibly slow things down. If you have any app that is using a lot of data you no longer need you can delete the app and reinstall it.

The only way to remove data on these apps is to delete the app completely. Follow the steps below to delete individual apps. If you do this it will completely delete the app and all of the data so make sure you only do this for apps where you no longer need the data.

Go to Settings on your device. Select General then iPhone Storage. Select the app you want delete and click Delete App. You will then be promoted again to Delete App, click this and the app will be removed.

We hope you will find these tips useful and helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and we will try our best to answer them.

