How to block a phone number on your iPhone

If you are receiving unwanted phone calls from telemarketers or acquaintances you would no longer like to stay in touch with, you will be pleased to know there is an easy way to block a phone number on your iPhone using the quick guide below. Using a few settings on your iPhone you can easily block phone numbers, contacts and email addresses.

Block on number on your iPhone

To get started press the green Phone icon on iPhone as if you were going to make a call, then click on the Recents icon located in the bottom menu, indicated by a yellow circle in the screenshot below. As the icon name suggests, once pressed this will reveal a list of your most recent iPhone calls with the most recently received listed at the top. Simply find the number you would like to block in the list and press the blue information icon on the right hand side of the number, also indicated by a yellow circle in the screenshot below.

Once the blue information icon is pressed you will then be shown the contact details of the caller, located at the bottom of this page you will see an option to “Block this Caller” as highlighted in the image below. Press this option and their pop-up asking you to confirm whether you would like to block the number on your iPhone or not will appear as in the middle screenshot below. Once you confirm you would like to block a number on your iPhone you then see the final right hand side screen confirming that you have now blocked the contact.

Unblock on number on your iPhone

If you would like to unblock a contact on your iPhone simply press the “Unblock this caller” option to once again receive calls, messages and Facetime calls from this contact. Once a contact is blocked on iOS the number trying to call you will be sent directly to your answer machine, where they can still leave a voicemail if they decide to, but you won’t receive a notification. Also any text messages they try to send to you will be blocked and a notification will show on their iPhone that the message has been undelivered. But the contact won’t receive a notification that you have blocked their calls or messages.

Check your blocked contacts list

If you are wondering whether you have inadvertently managed to block a contact you can view your blocked phone numbers, FaceTime and contacts on your iPhone by going to the “Settings” section on your phone and tapping the Blocked Contacts option to see the current list of blocked numbers. To view the blocked FaceTime contacts simply select FaceTime in settings and press the “Blocked Contacts” option. Repeat the process for Messages “Blocked Contacts” within the settings options located in SMS/MMS.

While we are on the subject of messages if you’d like to filter or block an unwanted Message you can go to the Settings option and select “Messages” to select “Filter Unknown Senders” once enabled this will filter messages from people who aren’t saved in your Contacts. And finally you can also report iMessages on your iPhone that looks like spam or junk mail from the Messages app. If a message is received from someone who is not in your contacts list you will see an option to “Report Junk” underneath the message. If you are still experiencing issues with unwanted calls or getting your iPhone to work exactly as you hoped more information is available on the official Apple Support site.

