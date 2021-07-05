How do you hide your number on the iPhone

We recently heard how to block unwanted calls and numbers on the iPhone, but what if you don’t want to give your number out, there are a number of ways to hide your number on the iPhone.

The way you do this will vary by country, there are different methods to hide your number on your device and you can see more details on these below.

How do you hide your number on your iPhone?

There are two ways to hide the number on your iPhone when you want to make a call but do not want the person the other end to know your telephone number. This can be useful when making calls to companies that you do not want to give your telephone number to.

You can either setup your iPhone to permanently hide your number, this means that every call you make your telephone number is not given out.

The second method to to hide your number only on specific calls, this can be done by putting in a number before the telephone number you want to call. The number you will need for this varies by country.

How do you permanently hide your number?

To permanently hide your telephone number form being given out when making a call, you will need to change the settings on your iPhone.

This can be done by going to the Settings app on your iPhone, then selecting Phone and then Show My Caller ID, select the toggle to the off setting and your number will not be hidden on each telephone call you make on your iPhone.

How do you temporarily hide your number?

This can be done for each telephone call you make, if you are in the USA then you need to put #31# in front of the telephone number. For example if you want to call Apple in the USA with the telephone number 800–692–7753 then you would need to dial #31# 800–692–7753.

The number you need to put in front of the telephone number in the UK is slightly different. You need to dial 141 followed by the telephone number. So if you were calling Apple in the UK with the telephone number 0800 048 0408 you need to deal 141 0800 048 0408.

That’s it pretty simple and a useful feature when you want to make a call without giving out your telephone number. We hope you will find this guide handy, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals