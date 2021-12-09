Horizon Zero Dawn supports NVIDIA and AMD upscaling on PC

Guerrilla Games has rolled out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn update for your PC, which should improve the game’s performance. The game now supports NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech. The game previously supported AMD’s FidelityFX CAS. Also improved is the shader management system.

NVIDIA says that DLSS will improve Horizon Zero Dawn performance by as much as 50 percent. Some other PC games that are getting DLSS support this month are Lemnis Gate, Chorus and Icarus.

In related news, Sony revealed more details about a PC version of God of War. This game will support DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex. God of War will also have unlocked framerates on PC. There’s also HDR support, higher-resolution shadows, and more detailed assets. You can play with your keyboard and mouse, third-party controllers and of course, Sony’s DualShock 4 or DualSense peripherals.

Santa Monica Studio also unveiled the PC specs for God of War. You will need at least an NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X GPU, 8 GB of RAM, 70 GB of storage and an Intel i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor. You can expect God of War to hit PC on January 14th, while, God of War Ragnarök is scheduled to arrive on PS4 and PS5 next year.

Source Engadget

