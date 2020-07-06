Horizon Zero Dawn hits Steam and Epic Games Store in August

Sony confirmed a few months ago that Horizon Zero Dawn would no longer be a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and now we know when it will finally head to PC. Guerrilla Games’ hit action RPG will arrive at the Epic Store and Steam on August 7th.

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition includes quite a few treats. Like the Frozen Wilds DLC for instance and some cool visual upgrades like unlocked framerates and support for ultra-wide displays. The game will also have improved reflections and dynamic foliage, and a variety of graphics options for PC users to explore and tweak.

PC gamers who haven’t had the chance to try Horizon Zero Dawn will at last get to play what gamers widely consider one of the best PS4 titles around right now. If you are an existing HZD fan, it might be a good excuse to revisit this adventure ahead of the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which Guerrilla and Sony are excited to release on the new PS5 next year. It should be a real treat to play on Sony’s new hardware, so hopefully, it will take advantage of all that new power that the new console has to offer.

Source Engadget

