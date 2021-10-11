Horizon Forbidden West arriving in the second half of 2021

Guerilla Games and Sony have been playing it coy about Horizon Forbidden West’s release date after giving us a vague 2021 window, but now things are getting a little bit clearer. Sony has shared a PlayStation 5 launch video indicating that Forbidden West will arrive at some point in the second half of 2021. On one hand, that’s still not very specific, but it makes clear that you shouldn’t expect the open world PS5 (and PS4) game to be arriving this spring.

It’s not a surprising schedule. Remember that Guerilla and Sony only briefly teased the new Horizon game this June which was not that long ago, and we have had limited details since. It would have been very odd if a game on the scale of Forbidden West was ready just a few months after the PS5’s release.

The PS5 calendar will have other titles in the next several months. Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are both set to arrive in the first half of 2021 barring delays. This should be taken as a good reminder that it takes some time for consoles to build up libraries of games, even if titles started development before the new console was released.

Source Engadget

