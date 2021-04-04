Fromaggio counter top home cheese maker machine

Fromaggio is a new countertop cheese maker that allows you to make your very own specialized cheeses from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the Fromaggio cheesemaker is now available to preorder and comes complete with its own smartphone companion application enabling you to monitor your cheese making process as well as access recipes and settings of your Fromaggio. Watch the videos below to learn more about the Fromaggio cheese maker which is now available to preorder from $485.

“Make artisanal cheese at home in a few clicks. Customize recipes according to your taste and diet, or choose from our many classic cheese recipes. Fromaggio makes a wide variety of soft or hard cheeses (and healthy yogurts too!) Choose a classic cheese recipe with a few clicks, or create your own unique cheese recipes. Then save or share the recipes in the app, or online. Users can remove the cheese and then age it if they desire.”

Source : Fromaggio

