Hogwarts Legacy to hit Xbox, PlayStation and PC this holiday season

Hogwarts Legacy will hit PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles in the holiday season of 2022. Hogwarts Legacy was announced in 2020 and it was originally due to come out in 2021, but was delayed to 2022.

Also, during today’s State of Play livestream, WB Games Avalanche dropped a trailer giving us the first real look at how this game will look and play.



If you remember, Hogwarts Legacy takes place long before the events of the books. It’s set in the 1800s, and places players in their fifth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You’ll learn spells, brew potions, grow magical plants, tame wild beasts and much more. Players can manipulate ancient magic, and so, they hold the key to saving the wizarding world from dark forces.

It has original storylines and Harry Potter author JK Rowling isn’t directly involved in the development. Hogwarts Legacy has new professors, students, villains, and creatures. Players will be able to fly on broomsticks, gain friends to quest with and upgrade abilities based on how they like to play. It’s not all contained to just Hogwarts, either — the shops at Hogsmeade are also available for you to explore. It looks like a lot of fun.

Source Engadget

Image Credit WB Games

