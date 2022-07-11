Hitman 3’s Ambrose Island DLC hits on July 26th

Here’s some great news for Hitman fans. Ambrose Island, Hitman 3’s first new level since release, will arrive on July 26th. IO Interactive detailed the DLC last week when it published the game’s latest monthly roadmap. We don’t know everything, but the studio promised to share more information about the new location closer to release date but we do know that IO said Ambrose Island would introduce new challenges for players to complete.

But that is not all. Fans can also look forward to some new rewards to unlock and new targets to assassinate. Of course. This is a Hit Man game after all. Gotta have more hits.

As you may remember, IO first previewed Ambrose Island at the start of the year as part of Hitman 3’s year two reveal. At the time, the company did not share much. All that they had to share was a single screenshot of the tropical area. With last week’s announcement, IO said that the DLC would take players to a pirate stronghold located in the Andaman Sea, and reunite protagonist Agent 47 with an “old friend.” Check out the trailer for the DLC and see if that gets you excited about it.

