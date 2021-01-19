Hitman 3 players won’t have to buy earlier games to play the maps

IO Interactive’s plans to let Hitman 3 players use earlier games’ locations did not go as planned, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to re-buy the first two games. The developer has promised that PC gamers who own Hitman or Hitman 2 won’t have to buy those games again just to access their earlier material in the new title. It outlined in a guide that it was “continuing to work on a solution” that would allow importing locations for free, but it didn’t say when it would be ready, just saying sometime in the “coming weeks.”

In the meantime. IO said it would make the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass (used to transfer content to the new game) available for free to all PC customers who either pre-order Hitman 3 on the Epic Games Store or buy it within the first 10 days. That will be good news for many of us. If you own the original Hitman on EGS will get a free GOTY Access Pass when you buy the third game, too. Not so with Hitman 2, but both the Standard and Gold Access Passes will be available at 80 percent discounts for two weeks after Hitman 3’s launch, so that’s nice.

Console gamers will get to import content for free, but you may have to pay some money on PC. But at least you won’t have to re-buy older games just to enjoy the continuity IO promised.

Source Engadget

