Hitman 3 For PC To Be Exclusive To Epic Games Store

When games are released on the PC, they can be bought from many places, either from the developer/publisher directly or through online distribution platforms. However, in the case of IO Interactive’s upcoming Hitman 3, the game will be released on PC as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store. So that is where you can buy it.

The developers said, “As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create HITMAN 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly. It’s also important to us that we honour the time our existing PC players have spent in our previous games.”

However, this exclusivity will run for 12 months, which means that it should be available on other distribution platforms after that, like Steam. This exclusivity is only for the PC and it will still release on other platforms like the PlayStation and Xbox at the same time in January 2021, as well as with Google Stadia as a streamable title.

Players who have Hitman 2 on Steam will be able to import their progression to Hitman 3, as well as import locations from the other titles, so that’s some good news. Players who might not want to start from scratch.

Source Ubergizmo

