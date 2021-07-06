Hideo Kojima And Microsoft May Be Working On A New Xbox Game

When game designer Hideo Kojima left Konami, his first game under his new studio was Death Stranding which was launched as an exclusive to Sony’s PS4 at first. However, it looks like Kojima’s exclusivity with Sony could have come to an end. According to a report from VentureBeat, Kojima has signed a deal with Microsoft.

The report says that this is basically a letter of intent which states that both Kojima and Microsoft will work out a publishing agreement for a new Xbox game. Nothing has been agreed upon yet, so while this letter states that both parties will discuss and work out a publishing deal, it doesn’t mean that the deal is guaranteed to go through successfully. It just means that both companies are interested in working with each other.

At the moment we don’t know what game this could be. It could be something that Kojima may have already started to develop and is now looking to publish. It could also be that Microsoft wants Kojima to develop something new and exclusive to the Xbox platform.

While Death Stranding eventually made its way onto PC, as far as game consoles are concerned, it is still a PS4 exclusive.

Source Ubergizmo

