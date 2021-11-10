Hextech Mayhem coming to Switch, PC and Netflix

Riot is going all out to promote Arcane, the Netflix animated series based on League of Legends. But the company hasn’t forgotten about the actual gaming either. Riot Forge has announced a rhythm runner game set in the LoL universe in fact.

In Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, you get to play as Ziggs, a Yordle and Hexplosives expert, who wants to build the greatest bomb in the history of Runeterra. You’ll do bomb jumps and attacks as you bypass obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses to the beat of this platformer’s soundtrack. It should be a fun time.

More details will be revealed during a Riot Forge video showcase at 11AM ET on November 16th. We know that Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will be available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store on the same day. If you pre-order, you’ll get an exclusive skin for Ziggs too.

The game is also coming to Netflix at a later time. This is the first new title announced for Netflix’s gaming service since the company expanded it to all Android users last week. The current lineup of five mobile games will be available to iOS users soon too. Netflix subscribers will be able to play Hextech Mayhem for free.

Source Engadget

