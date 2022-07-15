Heinz Made French Fry Spoons, Because Why Not?

French fries and ketchup. Is there a better combo? I think not. But if you really love ketchup, it can be hard to get enough of the condiment during a dip, since fries are nothing more than a potato stick. It’s a problem. And so Heinz is here to solve it with a spoon-shaped french fry. That’s right it is a spoon that is also a french fry. It is either a genius evolution of the potato or the stupidest idea ever. I’ll let you decide.

This is not an American innovation. Or even a French one. In the UK, Heinz came up with this crazy idea. Because it is true that it is hard to get enough ketchup. And recognizing that french fries aren’t the ideal way to load up on ketchup, the company created what it calls Spoon Friez, which are french fries shaped like spoons.

So instead of dipping a french fry in ketchup, you can scoop up a larger portion of the condiment and maximize your ketchup to french fry ratio. It’s a great way to sell more ketchup anyway. Heinz is only making them available as part of a limited contest in the UK, where you’ll need to give your contact details to have a chance of winning some.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Heinz UK

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals