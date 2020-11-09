BOLT heated mug keeps your drink warm for over 4 hours

BOLT is a new affordable heated mug which is not only dishwasher safe but offers an elegant minimalist design capable of keeping your drinks hot for over four hours on a single charge. Launched by Kickstarter campaigners already raised double its required pledge goal with still 25 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $65 or £51, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the BOLT Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the BOLT project watch the promotional video below.

“We created the world’s first modular heated mug designed to go in the dishwasher.To never deal with cold cups of coffee ever again, preorder your very own BOLT by clicking Back This Project or read on to learn more! Most temperature controlled mugs are over-engineered, expensive, underperforming, and a pain to use. BOLT is a completely portable and rechargeable heated 10oz mug that maintains your drink at three ideal temperatures for 4+ hours. “

“BOLT is designed to all UL safety standards required for certification. It features an automatic shut-off in the base if no liquid or mug is present to make the BOLT safe to use at all times and to conserve battery life. To regulate any liquid at a warm temperature you either have to A) add heat (energy) to the liquid or B) keep its existing heat from dissipating. BOLT does both. The BOLT MugTop is engineered with the most effective insulation system that features a double walled static air gap design and a food grade stainless steel inner liner that conducts and radiates heat back into the liquid.”

Control the temperature of your coffee or tea using simple capacitive one-touch controls. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official BOLT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

