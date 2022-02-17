HBO’s The Last of Us series won’t air this year

We should not expect to watch HBO’s The Last of Us series this year. Channel programming president Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the adaptation of Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic video games won’t air in 2022. Bloys didn’t give a release a firm date, but he noted that filming was still ongoing in the Canadian city of Calgary.

The series stars The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Joel, while Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey plays Ellie. Merle Dandridge plays the resistance leader Marlene, while Gabriel Luna (True Detective) and Anna Torv (Fringe) play Joel’s brother Tommy and the smuggler Tess. Nick Offerman also has a guest role as well. The plot is said to largely mimic the first game. Joel will be escorting Ellie to an organization searching for a cure to the brain infection that ravaged humanity, but the journey of course gets very complicated.

The timing will have HBO’s series debut long after the game’s sequel. The show is written and executive produced by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. Fans are hoping that it will buck the trend of not so great game adaptations and give Sony’s PlayStation Productions studio some extra cred. Time will tell.

Source Engadget

Image Credit HBO

