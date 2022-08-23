HBO says House of the Dragons premiere had almost 10 million US viewers

Despite unfortunate glitches for some people trying to watch using Fire TV Sticks, HBO announced that the first episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon had the network’s biggest premiere of all time, with 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max streaming on Sunday night in the US by itself.

The original Game of Thrones series ended with 13.7 million live viewers on linear channels for the finale in 2019, racking up over 19 million views with the addition of streaming and video-on-demand numbers. And people were not happy with that last season. HBO says that ahead of the Dragon premiere, interest in the original series had a spike, drawing a weekly average in streaming for August that was up 90 percent in July. There is clearly a lot of interest in more Game Of Thrones.

So it appears that viewers are still interested in the series after the previous show’s final season. HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys said in a statement that “[i]t was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night. House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response.”

Source and Image Credit The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals