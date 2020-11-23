HBO Orders The Last Of Us TV Series

When it comes to storytelling in games, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has been a popular choice, though many did not like the sequel. You may soon be able to see this story on TV since HBO has recently ordered a TV series based on the franchise.

The series will feature The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin, with Druckmann as the executive producer along with Cheryl Strauss, who was behind shows like Chernobyl and Game of Thrones, and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, as well as PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Ori says, “Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of ‘The Last of Us’ games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story.”

Games that have been adapted to TV shows and movies haven’t really turned out all that well for the most part. However, the zombie/horror genre is a popular one. At the moment there is currently no date on when the series will be released.

