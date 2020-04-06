HBO Offers Many Of Its Shows Free To Stream, With No Subscription

With many of us are stuck at home to socially distance ourselves and help curb the spread of the coronavirus, it means that we need to start looking for alternative forms of entertainment. Streaming services are perfect, although this means that we would have to pay for it. That isn’t for everyone.

However, the good news is that HBO has announced that they will be making hundreds of hours of its shows free to watch through its streaming services such as HBO NOW and HBO GO, and the best part is that no subscription will be needed. This means that you can fire up either service and watch a bunch of shows for free.

HBO will not be making its entire catalog free with TV shows like Game of Thrones not being a part of it, which is a pity for those who are thinking that now might be a good time to catchup. Instead, some shows that will be made available include The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under, and The Wire, along with a variety of movies from Warner Bros.

It is unclear how long this will last, but it will be available starting on April 3rd, so if you’re stuck at home and want something new to watch, then this might be good for you.

Source Ubergizmo

