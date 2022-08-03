HBO Max’s Batgirl movie is canceled

Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of Batgirl, the Warner Bros. film that was shot over the winter and apparently due for release in 2023. Well, today, we learn that despite being in the final stages of post-production, Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided not to release the movie on any platform or in theaters.

Discovery executive David Zaslav and new Warner Bros. head Michael De Luca are looking to cut costs and focus on movies made for theaters not straight-to-streaming. One source says that after poor receptions from test audiences, Warner Bros. thought the movie “is going to be irredeemable.”

DC Films president Walter Hamada laid out a strategy in early 2020. The idea was to take on Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe with two of its own: the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the DC Films multiverse. They would release up to four movies in theaters every year, with another one or two as HBO Max exclusives. Not long after, however, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and those plans were shot.

When HBO Max launched one of its biggest offerings was DC films, including a director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Recently, this is not a huge offering.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals