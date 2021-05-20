HBO Max With Ads Will Be Priced at $10 A Month

You have likely heard that HBO is getting ready to launch an ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service. Last month, it was reported by CNBC that this ad-supported version would be priced at $10 a month, making it cheaper by $5 compared to the regular HBO Max service.

Well, the report was true as WarnerMedia has officially announced that HBO Max with ads will cost subscribers $10 a month. The difference of $5 might not seem like a lot, but over time it will add up, especially if you have other subscriptions. So if you want to save some money, this could be a tier you might want to consider.

As far as features, it will be almost identical to the no-ads version of HBO Max with one difference. You won’t be able to watch movies that WarnerMedia is releasing on HBO Max and theaters on the same day, at least not in the first 30 days of release. You will be able to watch them at a later date. And you will have ads of course.

HBO Max with Ads will launch in the first week of June and according to Tony Goncalves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for WarnerMedia, “HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service.”

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals