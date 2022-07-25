HBO Max to stream Game of Thrones in 4K HDR next month

Here is some great news for Game of Thrones fans. Ahead of the debut of House of the Dragon on August 21st, HBO Max will start streaming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in 4K. HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news this week in a programming notice that was spotted by FlatpanelsHD (via The Verge).

It looks like all eight seasons would also support Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. For many fans, that’s a good reason to revisit this show and of course the final season is going to be optional viewing for many of you.

Previously, the only way to watch the entirety of the series in 4K was to buy the Ultra HD Blu-ray collection, which can be costly. We are talking as much as $255. Streaming the series in 4K will be much more affordable since all you will need is a subscription to HBO Max’s $15 per month ad-free tier and a supported device like an Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, or Google Chromecast Ultra. These devices will allow you to watch House of the Dragon in 4K HDR when it hits late next month. Happy viewing to all of you.

Source Engadget

Image Credit HBO

