HBO Max streamed the censored TV version of Birds of Prey by mistake

WarnerMedia comms executive Johanna Fuentes has confirmed on Twitter that HBO Max accidentally uploaded the censored TV version of the 2020 movie Birds of Prey. While it’s listed as the R-rated version from theaters, if you play it you’ll get the same ‘family-friendly’ edit you’d see on TNT. Opps. Watching censored content is not what you pay for HBO Max for.

Fuentes promised that HBO Max would upload the R-rated movie, and it has now done so. This uncensored version will be the only version on the service, the exec added, and it has been available for about a year in fact.

We don’t know how this mistake occurred. After all, HBO Max isn’t averse to foul language or violence. This is a bit of an embarrassing moment for a streamer as it is still in its early stages. And it does not look good with consumers who are encountering censorship in other places, streaming and otherwise, and not liking it. Luckily, it looks like a simple mistake and not a bad new direction for the streaming service. Anyway it has now been fixed so fear not, you can watch the movie uncensored the way it was always supposed to be.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals