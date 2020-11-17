HBO Max is coming to Amazon Fire TV

The launch of HBO Max was a bit confusing, as the company struggled to make it clear how the subscription differed from the old HBO Now service and it was unclear where HBO Max would be available. Also, HBO Max wasn’t available at all on some big platforms like Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV. There still isn’t an official app for Roku, but there finally is one for Fire TV.

Like on most other platforms, HBO Max for Fire TV is a typical app that you download to your device and log in with your credentials. At first, there was talk that HBO Max would only work with Amazon devices if it was built into Amazon’s Prime Channels system, rather than a standalone app. But today’s announcement suggests that Amazon has given in on that point.

Just like with other platforms, people who have HBO through a cable provider will be able to access HBO Max at no extra cost by simply logging in with their cable login. Everyone else can sign up in the app for a $15 a month price. The new HBO Max app should work on any Fire TV hardware or TV running Amazon’s Fire TV interface.

Source Engadget

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals