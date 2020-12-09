HBO Max Ditches Its Free One-Week Trial

To encourage people to sign up for streaming services, many companies offer customers a free trial. This is to let customers explore the catalog and decide if there is enough content to warrant them paying a monthly subscription, but sadly this practice is starting to fade away.

HBO has confirmed that for HBO Max, they will no longer be offering customers a free one-week trial. You can’t try before you buy so to speak. We’re not sure if this has to do with the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984, where HBO might be trying to prevent customers from abusing the one-week trial to watch the movie before canceling their subscription, but it seems that way.

The company says they are just following in the footsteps of other services like Netflix and Disney+, both of whom have already stopped offering free trials. A spokesperson said, “We frequently update and iterate our offers to provide flexible ways for potential subscribers to access all that HBO Max has to offer.”

Since a subscription to HBO Max costs less or about the same as a ticket to watching a movie in the cinemas, it’s not that bad of a deal, plus for the rest of the month you’re subscribed, you can always check out more.

Source Ubergizmo

