HBO Max ceases original productions across Europe

HBO Max is stopping original productions across a large part of Europe. The streaming service confirmed that it will no longer produce originals in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Central Europe, the Netherlands and also Turkey, leaving just Spain and France untouched. It is a big move and part of a plan from parent Warner Bros. Discovery to cut $3 billion in costs after its split from AT&T.

“We are reviewing our current content proposition on the existing services,” a spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “As part of this process, we have decided to remove a limited amount of original programming from HBO Max, as well as ceasing our original programming efforts for HBO Max in the Nordics and Central Europe. We have also ceased our nascent development activities in the newer territories of Netherlands and Turkey, which had commenced over the past year.”

Some of HBO’s most acclaimed shows like Lust (Sweden) and Kamikaze (Denmark) came from the Nordics and other affected regions. On top of ceasing production in these areas, HBO Max will also remove those shows along with the Hungarian drama The Informant from its service globally. It looks like projects already in production and other already approved shows will continue, but they may be sold to other platforms, with Warner acting as producer for them.

It is not just Europe, as “similar decision-making for HBO Max is currently taking place in all territories where the streamer operates, which spans the U.S., Latin America and parts of Europe,”.

