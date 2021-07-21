HBO Max begins streaming full episode pilots in Snapchat

HBO Max has a new way for people to look at its library of content. Now you can watch the pilot episodes of certain series, including Game of Thrones, Lovecraft Country and Gossip Girl, on Snapchat and do so while chatting with up to 63 other people at the same time.

The ability to watch HBO Max pilots through Snapchat comes from the Minis functionality Snap introduced back in June. It is paying off. It allows third-party developers to offer pared-down versions of their apps within Snapchat itself. HBO Max is the first major streamer to use the feature to let people view its content, so they are getting ahead of the curve here.

You can start the HBO Max Mini by tapping on the rocket icon in chat or using search to find it. Before you can see a list of episodes, the app will ask you to verify your age. The good news is that you don’t need an HBO Max subscription to watch the pilots, but the Mini will ask users over the age of 18 to sign up for the service. Up to 63 other people can join in, and you can chat with everyone else watching the episode and share Bitmoji reactions of course.

Source Engadget

