HBO Max app hits Vizio SmartCast TVs

Watching HBO Max shows and movies on a TV is about to get a little easier, at least for Vizio owners. SmartCast TVs now have a native HBO Max app. This means you won’t need to cast content from another device. You can still access HBO Max the old way by pressing buttons on your handy remote, but now you can also use voice navigation via the SmartCast Mobile app or Voice Remote with Vizio Voice. That adds a lot more convenience.

To celebrate the app’s debut, Vizio is using its SmartCast home screen to show off some of the free episodes HBO Max offers to entice viewers to sign up. So you can get a taste of some shows like Game of Thrones and Euphoria, as well as a few Max Originals. The titles will be on rotation, so there will be other shows to sample later on.

HBO Max has been busy steadily expanding its app to more platforms, like YouTube, and it hit Spectrum TV this week. They joined Netflix as Spectrum Guide’s first streaming apps in fact. The reception to HBO Max’s smart TV apps hasn’t been what they had hoped though. So WarnerMedia apparently plans to overhaul them in the next few months.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals