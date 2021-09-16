HBO is no longer available through Amazon Prime

HBO’s subscriber numbers will take a big hit after it disappears from Amazon Prime Video Channels today. Earlier in the month, Amazon told users who signed up for HBO through Channels that their $15 a month plans would be canceled on September 15th with pro-rated refunds being issued as well.

Due to this, HBO is expected to lose about 5 million subscribers, which is big. Amazon refused to support HBO Max if it wasn’t available through Channels. The rumor is that HBO may offer its former Amazon subscribers a discount to persuade them to sign up to HBO Max. But will that work?

For WarnerMedia this is about cutting out the middleman and having a direct connection to its viewers. And it’s willing to lose some subscribers in the short-term to do this, though. WarnerMedia removed HBO as premium add-ons on Apple TV and Roku as well.

The HBO Max app is still available on Amazon Fire TV devices so no worries there. If you switched from HBO on Prime Video to HBO Max on Fire TV you shouldn’t encounter any disruptions.

Of course, Amazon is hoping people will subscribe to other premium channels. So it’s offering discounts on Paramount+, Starz, and Showtime. You can pay 99 cents per month for two months if you sign up by Friday. Not a bad deal at all.

Source Engadget

