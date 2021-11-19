HaxMini Intel i7 Dual GPU mini gaming PC from $499

HaxMini is a new mini gaming PC equipped with a powerful Intel quad-core 8 threads processor offering a 3.80Ghz max turbo boost frequency. The ultraportable gaming PC features a smart cooling system, dual GPU configuration with 4GB HBM2 VRAM together with a wealth of connectivity including USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, RJ45 and more. The small gaming PC measures just 162 x 135 x 135 mm and weighs just under 2kg making it a perfect portable yet powerful small form factor gaming PC. Early bird pledges are now available for the small form factor PC project from roughly $499 or £371 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

HaxMini mini gaming PC

“HaxMini is the ultimate portable computer. This compact, stylish powerhouse is packed with the latest Intel CPU designed for business and entertainment. Small enough to go anywhere, yet powerful enough for any task, HaxMini is the best on-the-go solution for you. It is the perfect combination of the laptop’s mobility and the desktop’s high performance. Thanks to Intel= Core i5 and dual GPU, HaxMini provides the fast processing speeds necessary for dealing with heavy-duty work tasks (like large size excel files) or any popular games. Intel UHD Graphics plus an AMD Radeon Graphics card, HaxMini can handle all your display needs. Including support for up to four displays with two HDMI and two DisplayPort, each output can drive a 4K panel at 60Hz.”

With the assumption that the HaxMini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the HaxMini mini gaming PC project watch the promotional video below.

“With its super compact size, HaxMini is the ideal solution for a crowded desk. What’s more, it can be easily taken on the go in a bag or backpack, enabling you to conveniently work from anywhere. You can connect it with any monitor in any location for presentations, daily office work, or to relax with a game or movie. Despite its portable size, its outstanding performance and heat dissipation with four copper tube cooling smart fans surpass most of the laptops. HaxMini is a professional PC for both smooth game playing and efficient business booster. The possibilities for HaxMini are endless.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mini gaming PC, jump over to the official HaxMini crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

