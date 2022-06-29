Harvestella is coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov 4th

Square Enix is getting into the farming sim world with Harvestella, which is arriving on Nintendo Switch and PC on November 4th. It is a 3D game with a unique art style, but there are many elements that you will recognize from games like Stardew Valley. You can till the land, sow up some seeds, water your crops, collect items for cooking and crafting, go fishing, and all of the other fun stuff you like to do.

You can visit other towns and get to know their residents as well. In Nemea Town, cherry blossoms bloom all year, while Seaside Town Shatolla has a hopping bar scene. There are multiple jobs to choose from too, like mage, fighter and shadow walker. Each has different abilities when it comes to battle. You’ll also be able to explore some of the ocean in a submarine too, which sounds pretty cool.

The world will also change with the seasons. You see, four crystals called Seaslight usually make sure there’s a stable transition between seasons. But the game starts amid some abnormalities. Between each season is a period called the Quietus. This is when crops die and people are unable to go outside due to some deadly dust. These Quietus spells are lasting longer every year, so you might have to do something to change that. It sounds pretty intriguing to me.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Square Enix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals